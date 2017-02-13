South East Missouri State University Discusses State Budget Cuts

Southeast Missouri State University will consider Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’s advice, to make budget cuts on administrative bureaucracy instead of raising tuition to cope with state budget cuts. Under the governor’s proposal, Southeast would receive $44.8 million in state funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1. President of South East Missouri State University Carlos Vargas tells KZIM KSIM how the university is responding.

Vargas said the university “remains focused on ensuring that a higher-education

degree from Southeast remains as accessible and affordable as possible.”