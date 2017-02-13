An online arrest report shows 55-year old Brett Gibson, of Beech Grove, Arkansas was arrested for DWI-Drugs. The Daily Dunklin Democrat says he was released from the Dunklin County Jail. MSHP Sergeant Clark Parrott says the crash happened on U.S. 412 when Gibson’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch. No one was hurt. Superintendent Chad Morgan said the district is aware of the arrest and is gathering information. He did confirm Gibson was working Friday morning.