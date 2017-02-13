Two Cape Girardeau Businesses try Brand New Valentine’s Day Approach.

Two Downtown Businesses are celebrating singles awareness by throwing an Anti- Valentine’s day Party. Ragsdale’s will have drink specials and staff will hand out black roses to women along with paper shredders for unwanted love notes. There will also be a Champaign toast for making it through another valentine’s day. The party will also be Coin-Ops Cantina and will feature a Skee-Ball tournament, a special draft on tap, cake and cookies.