A Fire at a McCracken County recycling center puts people out of jobs and destroys a business…

Hendron Fire Capt. Chris Peeler says the building at Mason’s Recycling used for white paper is a total loss. WPSD TV reports that Hendron and Lone Oak Fire Departments responded to the call on Old Mayfield Road at 6 p.m. Monday. No one was inside the building or injured in the fire. Crews were challenged because the structure stored pallets of stacked white paper which made it hard to put the fire down. The metal roof also collapsed onto the paper, making it even harder for the water to get inside. It is unclear what caused the fire. As many as 10 people are now out of jobs. Mason’s aluminum and clothing recycling facilities were not damaged.

photo by WPSD TV