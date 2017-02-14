Jackson installs first Little Free Library in uptown

Southeast Missourian

Jackson Riverside Regional Library has its first official Little Free Library. Director Jeff Trinkle says it is west of the Ground-A-Bout coffee shop at 107 E. Adams Street. Ground-A-Bout general manager Serena Schooley said they’re excited about the endeavor. Trinkle said he and the Friends of the Library have plans for more installations in Jackson, adding they are looking to expand into other areas in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. A dedication will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Ground-a-Bout.