Jackson seeks grant to connect trails in city park

Jackson City engineer Erica Bogenpohl says a section of surveyor’s flags in Jackson City Park indicate the layout of a proposed City Park Recreational Trail Connectivity Project that will connect trails built as part of the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project Phases I and II. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources offers a reimbursable matching grant under the Recreational Trails Program that will cover 80 percent of the final cost of construction, with a cap of $150,000. The city would pick up the other 20 percent of the cost. Application deadline for the grant is Friday, and announcement of the award will be made in July. About 3,400 feet of asphalt-paved trails would be installed along North Union Avenue, Park Street and Optimist Hill Drive, as would two raised crosswalks and a paved trailhead at the new City Park restroom.