Lawyer doubts stepson’s role in KKK leader death

The attorney for a man accused of killing his stepfather, a purported Ku Klux Klan leader in Missouri, says his client is innocent.

Prosecutors in Missouri’s St. Francois County filed first-degree murder and other charges on Monday against 44-year-old Malissa Ann Ancona and her son, 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr.

They’re accused in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Frank Ancona, who called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

A probable cause statement accuses Jinkerson of fatally shooting Frank Ancona while his stepfather slept on Thursday. Authorities say the body was taken in Jinkerson’s vehicle to an area about 20 miles away along the Big River, where it was found Saturday by people fishing.

Jinkerson’s attorney, Eric Barnhart, says he doesn’t believe Jinkerson was involved in the killing. He declined further comment.