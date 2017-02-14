Two men now in custody in the Night Club Shooting

Arkansas authorities are confirming a second man is now in custody after a nightclub shooting in Caruthersville Sunday. A warrant for first degree murder was issued for Anton “DunnDunn” Jones and he was arrested Monday evening in Blytheville, Arkansas. Police say Jones was involved in the shooting at Club Envy. A Caruthersville man is also behind bars on a murder charge in connection to the crime. Early Sunday morning one person was killed and five others were hurt in the shooting at Club Envy. 25-year old Travis Ware II, is charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail without bond. Freddie Rodgers, Jr. died at a local hospital.