Meridian Elementary School’s Upcoming New Building

After 5 years of being crammed into the high school due to mold hazards, Meridian Elementary students are closer to being able to learn in a fresh new elementary school. Superintendent Spencer Byrd said the project is months behind schedule, and as a result it cost an extra $500,000 to $600,000. Principal Novella Harris Tells KZIM KSIM the new building will be a great improvement.

Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March. Byrd said they plan to ease kids in to the new building at the start of the next school year.