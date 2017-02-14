Panda Express restaurant coming to Cape’s Siemers Drive

Southeast Missourian

A Panda Express restaurant is coming to Cape Girardeau. A building permit has been issued for the construction of the fast-casual Chinese restaurant franchise at 130 Siemers Drive at a 1.87-acre lot owned by Drury Land Development Inc. The restaurant’s senior project manager in construction Alex Phelps says the facility will follow a standard Panda Express design. June 1 is the projected opening date. The company will hire 20 to 25 employees. A Panda Express in also open in the University Center of Southeast Missouri State University. Lauer Construction Inc. of St. Charles, Missouri, is handling the construction.