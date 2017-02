Authorities in Caldwell County, Kentucky are confirming a 15-year-old boy was shot killed last night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8 o’clock Monday night. They found a male lying in the middle of the road at 312 North Seminary. A 15 year-old male was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. There are no suspects at this time. If you have information call Princeton Police at (270)-365-2041.