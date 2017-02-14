The Hardin County State’s Attorney says police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that killed a Hardin County resident.

Around 4:00 o’clock Friday morning, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department got a call from the Cave-In-Rock area of Illinois. WPSD TV says the caller claimed someone had died because a gun was shot in the home. Officers arrived at the home and confirmed the victim was dead. A suspect has been taken into custody. The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released. Illinois State Police, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and the Hardin County coroner are investigating.