Three East Prairie residents are facing felony drug distribution charges following a weekend narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department received information that 21-year old Eric Phrampus would be picking up a half-pound of marijuana near East Prairie Saturday night. Surveillance showed Phrampus and 22-year old Kyle Linley picking up a half-pound of marijuana from 34-year old James Evans Junior and delivering it to an individual in the Eagles Landing subdivision. After a search of Kyle Linley’s vehicle turned up marijuana, he and Eric Phrampus were placed under arrest. Search warrants were issued for James Evans Junior’s residence late Saturday night which turned up various narcotics and packaging materials, as well as two firearms. Evans was placed under arrest. All three men were transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Evans, of East Prairie, is charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Phrampus and Linley, both of East Prairie are charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance near a school. All three men have bonds set at $100,000.

James Evans Junior

Eric Phrampus

Kyle Linley