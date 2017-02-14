Tuesday, February 14th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Robert Dean Bare, 24, who wanted to do meth while vacationing in Florida, so he mailed some to his hotel in Key West, and was arrested.

Bare addressed his package of meth to the hotel, and only put his name in the return address.

Also for some unknown reason he wrapped the meth in dirty socks.

The package wasn’t addressed to anyone specific at the hotel, so one of the employees opened it, found the meth and called police.

When Bare checked in, an undercover cop posing as the hotel manager arrested him.

He told the cops that he’s never done meth before, but was “in town to party,” so he thought it would be a good time to try it.

The partier is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Two men from New Brunswick, Canada, who were arrested after they went through a McDonald’s drive-thru at 3 a.m. on …. a couch.

The couch was on wheels and was being pulled behind an ATV.

However, when Canadian Mounties arrived, the guy on the ATV sped off, leaving the drunk couch potatoes behind.

The couch-riders, ages 28 and 39, were arrested for public intoxication.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Two people in Las Vegas, who ended up in the hospital after they tried using gasoline to clean jewelry … while they were smoking cigarettes.

Heavy smoke filled the residential motel as fire fighters evacuated building.

The two jewelry cleaners sustained burns and several residents suffered from smoke inhalation.

The building ended up with about $100,000 in damages.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jeffrey Lytle, 42 from Monroe, Washington, who accidentally texted his old boss while looking for a hitman to kill his wife.

Lytle thought he had the correct number to text a hitman to do his evil bidding.

However, the number he texted happened to be his former boss.

The boss contacted police and now Lytle has a lot of explaining to do to both police and his wife.

The police arrested him for criminal solicitation for first-degree murder.