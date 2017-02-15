Highly Beneficial Classes for Anyone Associated with Diabetes…

A Free 6 week workshop is being offered at the Union County Courthouse. While taking these classes you will learn important information about coping with Diabetes. It is highly recommended that anyone living with Type 1 or 2 diabetes or caregivers of someone with diabetes attends. This program was developed at Stanford and has been shown to be beneficial to your health. Classes are every Tuesday Beginning on 2-28-17 from 1:00-3:30 pm in the community room. For additional information call Jenifer or Amber at (618) 833-8561.