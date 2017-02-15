Jackson board votes to demolish high school if bond issue passes

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson School District now has a plan for renovations and construction if a proposed $22 million bond issue passes in April. Senior associate with Incite Design Studio LLC Aaron Harte laid out his company’s design proposal during the school board’s meeting Tuesday night. While the plan would affect buildings across the district, the biggest unsettled aspect of the plan was the question of what to do with the high school. The board chose the demolition of the existing “Old A” building and constructing a new facility in its place. Though the figures are tentative at this point, he said such a plan would cost about $10.9 million for a 48,000-square-foot building. The other two options were renovating the “Old A” building or a combination of renovations and new construction. The latter combination option was considerably more expensive. The design included upgrades to the Jackson Middle School, North Elementary and West Lane Elementary.