Man accused of driving drunk, hitting Cape police car

Southeast Missourian

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a drunken driver who struck a Cape Girardeau police car Sunday night. Cape Girardeau officers made a traffic stop at Broadway and Clark Avenue, with two patrol cars parked back to back with emergency lights flashing. 36-year old Joshua L. Clark, of New Orleans crashed his car in the second stopped patrol car. Both patrol cars were damaged, but no officers were injured. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has not yet posted charges for Clark online.