Dyersburg, Tennessee, 32 year old Jerome Kimble, persuaded his fiancée Kiysha Vinson to lie on the stand during a trial in 2014 in Cape Girardeau County court. Sheriff’s Deputies said, and he was at large as of Tuesday afternoon. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kimble, 32, with conspiracy to commit perjury and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution. His bond has been set at $20,000 cash.