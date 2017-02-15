Married Couple Earn the University Award…

Lewis and Carolyn Ford Bock of Cape Girardeau and The Woodlands, Texas, have been named the 2017 Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation The Friend of the University Award recognizes those who support and are closely associated with the mission, purposes, plans and programs of Southeast. Vice President for university advancement and executive director of the foundation Bill Holland tells KZIM KSIM about the award

The husband and wife will be honored at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the River Campus Cultural Arts Center atrium as part of the annual President’s Council Gala.