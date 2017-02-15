Police suspect a murder-suicide in suburban St. Louis deaths.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in suburban St. Louis as a murder-suicide. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened Monday morning in Shrewsbury. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Kenna Daly and the suspect as 45-year-old Christopher Daly. Police say it appears that Christopher Daly shot Kenna Daly and then himself. Christopher Daly was pronounced dead at the scene while Kenna Daly died at a hospital. The release says say other family members were in the home when the shooting happened but weren’t hurt.