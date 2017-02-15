The Robert’s Family Wrongful Death Settlement

Judge Michael Gardner approved a settlement Tuesday in Cape Girardeau between Kaden Robert’s family and two defendants involved in Kaden’s accidental death during a shooting in the school parking lot. A “petition for approval of a settlement agreement” and a “joint application for order and judgment approving wrongful death settlement,” state LeDure agreed to pay $87,500, and Gage agreed to pay $312,500. The Roberts agreed not to bring any new cases against LeDure and Gage, and to pay for any medical bills related to Kaden Robert. Rhonda Robert testified there were no such bills.