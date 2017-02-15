Two people are facing charges after a Portageville man was injured in an assault…

37-year old Tony L. Portwood and 28-year old Brittany E. Cates, of Doniphan are each charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with a disturbance reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A probable cause statement filed by Portageville Police says they responded to the 300 block of 11th Street where they found Jacob Cook sitting on the porch with a laceration and contusions to the left side of his head. Cook identified his attacker as Portwood and said a woman had knocked on his door stating she had car trouble. While he was looking at the vehicle, a man came running from behind his house and hit him on the head. The female was later identified as Cates. A video showed Portwood walking to Cook’s residence then disappearing behind the rear of the house. It also showed Portwood coming from behind the residence and striking Cook. He was taken by ambulance to a Hospital. In a statement Cook said Portwood told him, “I’m going to kill you for hitting my daughter.” Warrants were issued for Portwood and Cates on Sunday. Bond for each is set at $50,000 with the condition neither have no contact with the victim.