Bridge near Chaffee closed, will be replaced

Standard-Democrat

Every two years the Missouri Department of Transportation inspects bridges across the heartland. Presiding Scott County Commissioner Jamie Burger said during Tuesday’s meeting that in January, MODOT inspected a bridge on Scott County Road 220, off Route RA in Chaffee and deemed it unsafe, so the bridge was closed immediately and completely. Commissioners completed paperwork for an Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation that provides funding to counties for replacement or rehabilitation of deficient bridges. Burger says they hope to remove this structure and build a new one. Scott County 2nd District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said the closure affects 15 residences near the bridge. In the meantime, County Road 216 will serve as a detour while the bridge is being replaced.