Larry Rice is throwing his hat into the ring for St. Louis mayor.

A pastor and homeless advocate long at odds with St. Louis city government is jumping into the race for mayor. KMOX Radio reports that the Rev. Larry Rice has turned in more than 1,200 signatures to get his name on the April ballot as an independent candidate. Rice operates the New Life Evangelistic Center, a homeless shelter being shut down by the city. He says that in addition to focusing on homeless if elected, he would cap city government salaries at $75,000 annually, hire 200 additional police officers, and make low-income areas a priority for tax abatements.