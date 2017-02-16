Missouri’s Art Contest for Seatbelt advocacy

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety’s “Make a Difference” is having an art contest. It entails creating a poster to support the importance of wearing a safety belt. Any Missouri students ages 14-19 can compete. The poster must have a strong call to action encouraging us to buckle up. Contest winners will have their posters promoted in the March Teen Safety Belt statewide media campaign. Youth Traffic and Highway Safety Coordinator Kacey Buschjost Tells KZIM KSIM about the

The deadline is Feb. 27, for more information visit www.saveMOlives.com.