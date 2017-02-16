Ray’s of Kelso to close, then reopen under new ownership

Southeast Missourian

Ray’s of Kelso is scheduled to close and reopen under new ownership next month as a new restaurant called Kelso Corner Grill. New owner David Turner said Wednesday he plans to run the restaurant in Kelso with his wife, Sara, and their children. Although the look of the restaurant may change, the menu will continue to feature much of the same items. Turner has operated City Limits Grill in Charleston for the past two decades. General manager at Ray’s of Kelso, Greg Rich says the restaurant hasn’t been the same since his father, Ray Ressel, retired last year. He and his family will continue to own and operate Ray’s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau and catering service. Ray’s of Kelso will be open through Feb. 25 and is expected to conduct a soft reopening in mid-March.