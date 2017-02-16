The Southeast Health Auxiliary gave a $13,165 check to the Hospice Grace Fund at its annual winter Luncheon. The funds represent the profit made from the Auxiliary’s Festival of Holiday Trees Held in November and co-sponsored by Southeast Hospice. Other highlights were the installation of new Auxiliary officers. The Program included a Southeast Health update by the president and CEO Den Bateman, and Mike Delgado gave information about their cardio vascular services.