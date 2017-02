Southeast Health Ambassadors are hosting “Red Wine and Dark Chocolate Pairing” on Feb, 24. The event is in the upstairs of Port Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $40 each and proceeds go Heart Strong which provides CPR kits and training, smoking cessation programs and assistance for congestive heart failure patients. For more information contact sally Owen at (573) 519-4908 or at sowen@sehealth.org