The McCracken Sheriff’s department is warning of a possible scam targeting renters

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has put out a warning about a scam involving fake rental ads online for local properties. A rental property owner reported finding a fake ad for one of her properties on Craigslist. The fake advertisement included a cheaper rate to rent the property than the actual owner had posted to Zillow and VCI Classifieds. Deputies say the fake ad instructed potential renters to fill out a form. They say the real property owner reported the fake ad because she is concerned whoever posted it may be trying to get information to use for identity theft.