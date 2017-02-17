A Pedestrian was struck and has been killed in Stoddard County…

21-year old Phillip A. Manning, of Sikeston was killed early Friday (this) morning after being struck by a car in Stoddard County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a car driven by 76-year old Garey L. Fabries, of Puxico, was southbound on Highway 51, one mile south of Puxico, when he struck Manning who was standing in the roadway. Manning was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope. A highway sign was destroyed. Fabries was not wearing a seat belt but was not injured.