Friday, February 17th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jupiter, Florida Police Sergeants Jason Vansteenburgh and Amy Walling, who could lose their badges and be fired from the force for taking part in sexual behavior while on duty.

The Jupiter Police Chief is recommending that Vansteenburgh should be fired after an Internal Affairs investigation found “he received oral sex from Walling while on duty” and was untruthful during the interview proceeding.

The investigation revealed Sgt. Vansteenburgh apparently sexted Walling a photo of his exposed male member while he was wearing his SWAT uniform.

Walling responded in-kind by sexting a photo of herself partially clad in her Jupiter Police Department sergeant’s uniform.

The recommendation goes to the Jupiter Town Manager for a final decision.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jamie Laine Smith, a 19-year-old student at the University of Florida, who shoplifted $454 in makeup from a J.C. Penney and told police it was for a present for a friend.

A store employee watched Smith, a University of Florida anthropology sophomore, put the items in her purse and leave the store.

The employee told police another woman, Kendall Elizabeth Berry, 19, was with Smith and took two items and also concealed them in her purse.

As Smith and Berry tried to leave the store with the stolen items, they were stopped.

Police arrested Smith on a charge of grand theft.

No word on if Berry was charged.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kimberly Keener, a 40-year-old woman in Florida, who called 911 seven times in a 26-hour period, and got paramedics to take her to seven different hospitals in an attempt to scam doctors into giving her painkillers.

911 responders noticed one common factor in the dispatch calls, they were coming from the same address and thought something was fishy.

After some investigating they learned Keener made the calls and asked the ambulance drivers to take her to a variety of hospitals, so she can get prescription pain meds.

Keener was arrested at hospital No. 7 and charged with misuse of the 911 system and obtaining controlled substances by fraud, a felony.