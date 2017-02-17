KPD arrests three after traffic stop

On Tuesday at 9:50 p.m. Kennett officers observed a U-Haul truck exceeding the posted speed limit. When officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, they noticed a strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana coming from the driver’s compartment area. Officers searched the vehicle and located narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Arrested were John M. Bradley, Kay S. Chaffin and Joe Walker all of Kennett for possession of a controlled substance, and they were transported to the Dunklin County Jail where they are being held pending formal charges from the state prosecuting attorney’s office.