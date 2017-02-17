Man shot by police identified

33-year old Andrew Ryan Mclendon, of Cape Girardeau is the man who died from multiple gunshot wounds fired by a Cape Girardeau police officer Wednesday night. His identity was released Thursday afternoon. The officer was placed on paid leave while the incident is investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Mclendon was shot inside the home at 611 La Petite Court. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he died. Cape Girardeau County assistant coroner David Taylor says an autopsy is scheduled today. Police said an officer was investigating suspicious activity when Mclendon came at him holding a knife in a threatening manner. Cape Girardeau public-information officer Adam Glueck said they arrested 37-year old Rodney “Ralph” Harris, of Cameron, on six warrants for failure to appear in court and one warrant for probation violation after he was found in the basement with Mclendon. Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair wrote in an email the MSHP is conducting the investigation and once it is concluded, the results will be sent to the Cape County prosecutor’s office. Sgt. Clark Parrott, public-information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said he cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.