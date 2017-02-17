Missouri driver killed in head-on crash with school bus

(AP) – Authorities say the driver of a car has died in a head-on crash with a school bus in suburban Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 32-year-old John Gaage, of Independence, was killed when the car he was driving the wrong way on Missouri 291 collided with bus around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in Jackson County. The patrol says the driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Wellington-Napoleon R-IX School District said in a statement that there were no serious injuries among students or staff members. They returned to the school after the crash, and the basketball game where they had been headed was canceled.