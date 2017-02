(AP) – Fire officials in St. Charles County are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a country club.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Bogey Hills Country Club. At least 50 firefighters from four agencies battled the fire at the 55-year-old club.

Owner Angel Walters Likens says several weddings were scheduled at the club, and she is working with couples to make other arrangements.

No one was hurt in the fire.