WSIL TV is reporting that deputies are confirming that they pulled over 28-year-old Richard Vaughn, of Paducah, for a traffic violation on Wayne Sullivan Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Vaughn then bolted from his car and ran into traffic. He then ran into the woods, where deputies lost him. Authorities later caught up with him at a nearby house, where he was taken into custody. He faces charges for improper registration plate and fleeing or evading police