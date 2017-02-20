A Suspect is wanted in a Sunday armed robbery in New Madrid County…

Police are searching for a man wanted in an armed robbery early Sunday at a New Madrid County travel center. New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says on Sunday deputies were dispatched to BJ’s Travel Center at 500 State Highway P in Kewanee for a report of an armed robbery. A man entered the store at about 4:54 a.m., displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The cashier went to the kitchen to warn another employee and they attempted to hide in the cooler. The suspect found them and demanded the money bag. There was none. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black tennis shoes, a mask and jeans which were light-colored around the knees with blue stars. The back pocket of the jeans were light red with a blue star. The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516. All tips may remain anonymous.