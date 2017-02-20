An Amber Alert for an infant abducted from Overland on Sunday is canceled after the child was found unharmed. A 9-month-old child, Brain Scott Pullen, was taken by his non-custodial father 40-year old Brian Keith Pullen at around 11:30 a.m. 37-year old William V. Bowen was being sought as an alleged accomplice. Illinois State Police issued a release at around 4:36 p.m. saying the child was found unharmed. Pullen is a Missouri convicted felon and a registered sex offender and was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. A manhunt is underway for the 2 men.