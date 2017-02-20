Kentucky exports were up nearly 6 percent in 2016

Officials say Kentucky shipped $29.2 billion in goods and services abroad last year, an amount that is up nearly 6 percent from 2015. Gov. Matt Bevin said in a statement this week that aerospace products and parts were the No. 1 item exported by the state, accounting for $10.8 billion in exports. Other top exports include motor vehicles and pharmaceuticals. The statement says exports increased by a total of $1.6 billion in 2016 over the previous year. Kentucky’s top trade partners were Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and Brazil