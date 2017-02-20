McLendon shot in side; autopsy refutes witness account

Southeast Missourian

An autopsy performed on 33-year old Andrew Ryan McLendon, of Cape Girardeau on Friday revealed he was shot three times in his left side. The shots entered McLendon from his front side at a downward angle. Assistant Cape Girardeau County coroner David Taylor said the angles of the shots do not indicate McLendon was lying down when he was shot, as claimed by a resident of the house. McLendon was shot several times and killed by a Cape Girardeau police officer about 10 p.m. Wednesday inside a house at 611 La Petite Court. Cape Girardeau police stated in a news release McLendon was holding a knife and approached the officer in a threatening manner. Police were investigating suspicious activity at the home before the shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating. The information gained from the investigation and the result of the autopsy has been consistent with information provided in previous Cape Girardeau police news releases.