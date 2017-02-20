Monday, February 20th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 50-year-old Toronto man, who accidentally shot himself while he was trying to make a necklace out of a bullet for Valentine’s Day.

While he was trying to pull the bullet apart with vice grips, the gunpowder inside exploded causing the bullet and several bullet casing fragments to end up in his leg.

The unidentified man had to have surgery to remove the bullet and casing fragments from his leg.

No charges were filed and also no word on if he got his Valentine a box of chocolates instead.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A bumbling burglar, who was caught on camera failing to break into a Massachusetts market using a large rock.

According to police, “He has the ability to hurl a 10 pound boulder, multiple times, but lacks the strength to provide proper trajectory in order to gain entry.”

The man eventually broke a glass door with the rock after three more failed attempts, but couldn’t create a large enough hole to enter the building, so he left.

Police are still looking for the burglar.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A teacher at Bangor High School in southwestern Michigan, who had to resign after a 16-year-old student told police he was duct-taped to a desk chair in class.

The student apparently used arm movements while speaking and the teacher said it was a distraction, so she duct taped his arms to the desk chair.

The student told police of the incident and another student got it on video.

The teacher told police she duct-taped him as a joke.

This incident happened right after six school district teachers were reprimanded and a school secretary resigned after they were secretly videoed in a tavern joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Two women on a flight from Mongolia, who tried to smuggle 13 pounds of horse genitalia past customs in Washington, D.C.

Customs officials in D.C. caught two women from Mongolia trying to smuggle a combined 42 pounds of horse meat concealed inside juice boxes.

That includes 13 pounds of horse genitals that one of the women claimed were for medicinal purposes.

Horse meat is prohibited from entering the country due to concerns of bringing foot and mouth disease into the United States and introducing it to livestock here.