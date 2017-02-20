Sheriff buys marijuana, arrests four for drug distribution

Standard Democrat

Four people face drug distribution charges after an investigation where one suspect allegedly sold drugs directly to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson. An investigation began Thursday evening after information was received about 23-year old Jerrica Taylor, of Wyatt was seeking a buyer for some marijuana. Hutcheson contacted Taylor via text message and she offered to sell to him. Hutcheson used money bearing prerecorded serial numbers, then followed Taylor to Charleston where 34-year old Jimmie Lindell Jr., of Wyatt, delivered Taylor a large bag of marijuana. They went to a different location where Taylor delivered the marijuana. A vehicle stop on Lindell and subsequent search turned up the marked money and marijuana. Lindell and passengers 21-year old Quinton Strayhorn, of Charleston and 19-year old Makalan Cleaves, of Cape Girardeau, were arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Taylor was arrested a short time later. Taylor is charged with felony delivery of marijuana. Her bond is set at $15,000. Lindell is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. Strayhorn and Cleaves each are charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and each are jailed on $15,000 bond.