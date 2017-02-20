Students on the SIU campus who need to get around can use the Saluki Express

Carbondale has never had a formal bus system but an email to WPSD TV from the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Stettler says their bus system will condense by canceling one route and combining other routes following continued low enrollment. Making it harder for those without cars… especially in inclement weather. The University plans to combine the east and west routes because they cover the same ground. This small change will save the university $120,000 per year. The Saluki Express is free to all students with a student ID.