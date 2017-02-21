A Butler County accident has taken the life of a Wappapello man

A traffic accident Saturday afternoon left one person dead. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that 78-year old Bobby Elledge, of Wappapello, was killed after his pickup left the road and struck a tree. The accident happened on Route M, a half mile east of County Road 450 at 2:15 p.m. He WAS wearing his seatbelt. Elledge was pronounced dead at Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett. He is the sixth fatality for Troop E so far in 2017.