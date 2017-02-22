A class with local firefighters may result in you saving a life one day…

Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation or CPR is a maneuver used by emergency professionals to save lives. Firefighter and Paramedic for Cape Girardeau Tyler Grovenor says you can do it too, and they will teach you for free. A class is coming up at Fire Station #3 on north Sprigg Street will run Sunday, March 4th from 2 to 4pm. He tells KZIM KSIM the time to learn is now – not after an emergency is underway!

Grovenor says fear is usually a factor but performing CPR is better than the alternative. This class teaches hands only techniques as opposed to using your mouth on the victim in combination with compressions. There is no registration required and no age limit. The class will be in the EOC basement room at the station.