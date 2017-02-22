A Man has been fatally shot as St. Louis officers were serving a search warrant

Authorities say an officer has fatally shot a man who is accused of firing at officers as they served a search warrant for drugs at a St. Louis home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says a tactical officers returned fire Tuesday night after two shots were fired from inside. Dotson says the first shot was fired when officers used a battering ram on the door. Dotson says the second shot was fired when the officers threw a diversionary device called a “flash bang” through the door. A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man wasn’t identified, but Dotson said he’d been named in relation to the warrant. No one else was in the house when the shooting happened.