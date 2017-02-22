A Missouri corrections officer has been charged with false imprisonment

A southwest Missouri prison supervisor has been charged with pushing a female employee into a cell while she resisted. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 56-year-old Johnny Burkdoll was charged Tuesday with false imprisonment. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The probable cause statement says Burkdoll called the employee to his office in July before telling her to enter a segregation unit to see her boyfriend, who also worked at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland. A segregation unit is used to house prisoners separately from others. The statement says the employee tried to get away as Burkdoll placed his hands on her shoulders and pushed her down the hall of the minimum-security facility. Burkdoll later acknowledged to an investigator pushing the employee into the cell.