High speed chase ends in New Madrid County

A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with the arrest of a Florissant man. 29-year old James William Graham Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of second degree assault and resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. He is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield reported that on Feb. 20, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Deerfield Travel Center where they observed a vehicle fleeing the scene. The suspect vehicle then struck the patrol car. A pursuit began north on Interstate 55, exceeding speeds of 100 mph. Stop sticks were deployed disabling Graham’s car. He was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Hayti Police, New Madrid Sheriff’s Department, Portageville Police, Caruthersville Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the vehicle pursuit. Additional charges are currently pending.