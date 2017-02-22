Missouri governor Eric Greitens is shunning the state plane.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is shunning the state plane and instead relying on private donors and campaign funds to pay for his flights. Since taking office in January, the Republican governor has not flown on a state airplane. That’s a significant departure from his Democratic predecessor, Jay Nixon, who frequently used state airplanes. Greitens’ Chief of Staff Michael Roche says the governor is committed to spending as little of the taxpayers’ money as possible on travel. Greitens’ senior adviser Austin Chambers says campaign funds were used to pay for a recent commercial airplane flight to Washington. He says a private plane was used when Greitens flew to southern Missouri for ceremonial signings of a right-to-work law prohibiting mandatory union fees. Chambers says Greitens has traveled on roads to other events.