Safe House for Women’s Celebration…

Jackson School District Administrators are asking us to vote yes on Proposition J in April. This Proposition is a $22 million bond to improve the school facilities. Superintendent John Link said Tuesday the bond issue is needed for the school district to address current needs and ease the strain that future growth is likely to put on the schools. The ballot issue would not mean a tax increase. It instead would allow the school district to maintain a $0.3708 debt-service levy on personal property taxes.